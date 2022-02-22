Mask Mandates are Changing at Michigan Casinos

Many Michigan casinos are updating their COVID-19 guidelines. See the updated list of which properties still require you to mask up before you roll the dice.



The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Michigan Department of Health and Human Services have their recommendations, but there are no longer any hard and fast rules for guests at Michigan casinos regarding masking. Some are governed by the state and others are run by independent Native American tribes. So, are any of the casinos still requiring you to play it safe?

Central Michigan

Soaring Eagle Casino | Mount Pleasant- No masking information on their website or Facebook page

Detroit

Greektown Casino | Detroit- Mask mandate lifted for fully vaccinated individuals on 2/17. Others will be provided with a free mask if they do not have one

MGM Grand | Detroit- Face masks are recommended but not currently required

Motor City Casino | Detroit- Masks are "strongly encouraged"

Northern Michigan

Leelenau Sands Casino | Sutton's Bay- Guests who have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask

Little River Casino | Manistee- Masks not required

Odawa Casino | Petoskey/ Mackinac City- No mask mandate in place

Turtle Creek Casino | Traverse City- Based on the CDC’s current guidelines, any guest that has been fully vaccinated is not required to wear a mask during their visit. Guests that have not been fully vaccinated are encouraged to wear a mask while on property.

Southwest Michigan

Firekeeper's Casino | Battle Creek- No mask requirement

Four Winds Casino | New Buffalo/ Hartford/ Dowagiac- Personal protective masks "highly recommended" but not required

Gun Lake Casino | Wayland- Masks are highly recommended for guests and team members, but are not required

Upper Peninsula

Bay Mills Resort & Casino | Brimley- No mask requirement as of March 1. Use of masks will be voluntary and available upon request

Island Resort & Casino | Bark River- Masks are required for employees and guests who are not fully vaccinated

Kewadin Casino | Sault Ste Marie/ St Ignace/ Christmas/ Hessel/ Manistique- Mask requirement dropped 2/17

Northern Waters Casino & Resort | Watersmeet- While fully vaccinated guests are no longer required to wear a mask, they ask that non-vaccinated players do mask up

Ojibwa Casino | Marquette/ Baraga- Fully vaccinated guests are not required ot wear a face covering

Sagaining Eagles Landing | Standish-No masking information on their website or Facebook page

Looking for Lady Luck? She May Be at These 26 Casinos in Michigan Michiganders love to gamble. Thankfully the great state of Michigan has 26 casinos for you to check out and get your fix.

Get our free mobile app