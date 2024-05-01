America’s Best ‘Hole-In-The-Wall’ Burger Joint Is In Michigan

Michigan has some amazing restaurants with incredibly delicious and unique food items. And there are plenty of restaurants that offer classic burger options. But if you're looking for the best burger in Michigan, you'll find it at one restaurant named one of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in America.

Michigan Spot Named Best Hole In The Wall Burger Joint

Cheapism recently chose the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints using recommendations from local food writers, customer reviews on sites like Yelp and Google, and personal experiences. And if you're looking for a juicy, delicious, no-frills burger you'll find it at this hidden gem in Michigan.

According to Cheapism, Miller's Bar in Dearborn, MI is one of the best hole-in-the-wall burger joints in the nation:

Miller's kitchen and griddle is right behind the bar, so you can see cooks prepping your hefty little burger patty. There's nothing fancy here: cheese or no cheese, plus onions or pickles. The burgers are juicy, which can be a problem considering they're served on only a square of wax paper.

According to their website, Miller's Bar has been serving their no-frills, no-fuss burger in Metro Detroit since 1941. Other classic menu items include their chicken sandwich with cheese, tuna melt, and grilled cheese. Grab a side of Better Made chips and a cold can of Vernors ginger ale for a classic Detroit meal. And make sure you stop by and try out one of the best hole-in-the-wall diners in Michigan and the country.

