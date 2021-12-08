Marshall Middle School Staff Member Now Fired, More Messages with Students Discovered

An update has been provided about a non-teaching staff member at Marshall Middle School who reportedly was having inappropriate digital communications with a student. According to Marshall Schools Interim Superintendent Becky Jones, that staff member has now been fired from their job as it has been learned that they had similar communications with several students at the school.

Earlier this week, we reported that the staff member had been put on administrative leave and that an investigation into the matter was underway. School officials had discovered the messages on a student monitoring software program just before the end of the school day on Wednesday, December 1. School officials say the parents of the student were notified immediately after their findings came to light. A letter was sent out to parents on Sunday, December 5 also informing them of the situation.

Jones has now sent out another letter, this one on Tuesday of this week, saying that the employee had been terminated from their position. Several more conversations with other students have now been discovered. She also stated that none of the messages discovered were of a sexual nature, but that the communications violated policy because staff members are not allowed to converse with students on social media platforms unrelated to school or extra-curricular activities.

The school had previously turned over all of the information to local law enforcement, who are also investigating the case. No other details related to the investigation have been released. The staff member’s name has also not been released.