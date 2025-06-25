What are those strange little bags hanging from your trees and plants? It turns out, those things are not a part of the plant; they are bagworms.

What are bagworms, and are they a problem in Indiana?

This is how Penn State University defines the bagworm, also known as Thyridopteryx ephemeraeformis.

The bagworm is a perennial insect pest of arborvitae, juniper, pine, spruce, and many other evergreen species (including Christmas trees). It also attacks certain deciduous trees such as black locust, honeylocust, and sycamore.

And yes, bagworms can be found throughout the state of Indiana, but they are most prevalent in the southern region.

Are bagworms harmful?

Bagworms are not directly harmful to humans or animals. However, they will tear through vegetation with a quickness. We are approaching peak season for bagworms right now, according to Purdue University.

During July and August, bagworms may defoliate arborvitae, junipers, and other trees and shrubs. Bagworms are caterpillars that live inside spindle-shaped bags that they construct to protect themselves against birds and other enemies.

These strange little pests feed on the leaves and buds of trees and bushes, which will lead to stunted growth or the death of that plant. Bagworms seamlessly blend in with trees by using material from the trees as a type of camouflage, according to blog.davey.com.

You probably won’t see the bagworms themselves, but instead, the 2” homes bagworms make in your trees. In the fall, the insects use their silk and pieces of the tree to create a camouflaged, cocoon-looking bag, which they fill with up to 1,000 eggs!

How do you get rid of bagworms?

Manually remove bagworms, and dropping them in soapy water to kill them is one thing you can do to get rid of these pests. Cutting off dead branches would be the next step.

You should also consider the safe pesticide list provided by Purdue University.

Please share a photo in the comments if you've found one of these bagworms on your property.

