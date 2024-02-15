Unsurprisingly, many Ohioans enjoy shopping at major retail stores that carry their favorite food, clothing, home goods, and more. Most of these stores are conveniently located near our homes or jobs, so we can quickly grab what we need rather than wait for something to arrive online. But, with more and more business being done online, more stores continue to close across Ohio and the U.S.

Canva Canva loading...

Big Brands Closing Stores In Ohio And The U.S.

Many major brands that have already closed locations or are expected to close stores cite a change in shopping trends as their reason for shutting their doors. Others are navigating through bankruptcy proceedings. Some stores are trying a "reset" where they were once only found in shopping malls and are now opening stand-alone stores. Although these brands plan to close physical stores, many will continue to expand their company's online presence.

Get our free mobile app

MORE: Ohio Produces 5th Most NFL Players in the Country; Michigan 12th

Macy's Announces Corporate Layoffs And The Closing Of 5 Stores Getty Images loading...

Which Brands Have Closed Their Doors In 2024?

Retail stores aren't the only businesses closing this year. Several restaurant chains have filed for bankruptcy or have closed some locations due to staffing shortages or to focus on other stores that perform better. Recently, banks have closed their doors due to more online presence with their customers. Three major bank brands have closed several locations in Ohio. Some companies like Bed, Bath, and Beyond have shuttered all their store locations, but you can now find them exclusively online through Wayfair. Check out the list below to see if your favorite stores will be closing locations.

9 Major Brands Closing Stores In Ohio In 2024 Gallery Credit: Jessica Poxson