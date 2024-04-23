Retailer Will Permanently Close 100 Stores, MI Locations Affected

Many of our go-to places for shopping In Michigan are closing their doors lately and one more retailer is being added to that list. A beloved retail chain store is closing the door to over 100 stores and Michigan locations will be affected.

Retail Store In Michigan Announces Bankruptcy

Many retail chains have announced that they will be closing stores such as Macy's, Gap, Foot Locker, and more. The reasons behind these massive closures include bankruptcy, pushing more online sales, or stopping losing money from underperforming locations. And one more retailer has filed for bankruptcy and will close over 100 stores permanently.

Express has been a mall favorite and has clothes generations of shoppers in slacks and blouses for work. However, as malls have begun to shrink and people have been trading formal work attire for more casual clothing, the retailer has suffered a decline in business. And now Express Inc., the parent of the Bonbons and UpWest brands, has announced that its customers will see all 10 UpWest stores close and 95 Express locations permanently shut their doors after filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy.

According to AP News, the closings span more than 30 states and Washington, D.C., and are set to begin immediately. Michigan stores will be included in those closings however exact locations have not been released as of the publish date of this article. The company also said that its brands’ online channels will continue to accept orders and returns and redeem gift cards. Customer benefits related to the Express Insider program will remain unaffected.

