6 Popular Food Items Gone Forever at Ohio Stores

When we said 'Out with the old and in with the new' kicking off the new year, we didn't mean getting rid of some of our favorite foods at Ohio grocery stores and restaurants. But, that's what several companies have decided to do to make room for new products. We've come up with a list of some of the products we'll miss the most in the new year.

Atomic Fireballs

Atomic Fireballs

A spicy hot ball of sweet burning cinnamony deliciousness. Sadly, Atomic Fire Balls have been discontinued by the manufacturer.

Jalapeno Pringles

Jalapeno Pringles

It sucks to crave something that no longer exists. Pringles tried to smooth over the fact that they took away this crave-able flavor from us by saying it does have several spicy flavors to tide us over, but that doesn't help. They're not jalapeno.

Dunkaccino

Dunkaccino

The coffee-meets-hot-chocolate beverage is no more. Dunkin recently made a statement saying “The Dunkaccino is retired for now, but there's always the chance for its return in the future.”. Fortunately, this one can be easily replicated if we need a Dunkaccino fix.

Maple Cheerios

Maple Cheerios

This one is surprising as it's a fan favorite. Cheerios had this to say to fans of the Maple flavored O's “While we can’t promise that we will bring it back, we will let our team know that you would like to see this return to the shelves. Thank you!"

Mcdonald's Apple Fritter

Mcdonald's Apple Fritter

McDonald's Apple Fritters weren't the only bakery items axed from the menu. Cinnamon Rolls and Blueberry Muffins have also left the building.

Nabisco Chocolate Wafers

This one hurt. So much so that there's currently a petition to bring back Nabisco's Famous Chocolate Wafers and it's close to reaching its goal of 10,000 signatures.

