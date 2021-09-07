This October you could go to the same old Halloween party that you go to every year or you could head north and try something a little different on Mackinac Island.

Mackinac Island is planning to host a Halloween themed weekend from October 22 through the 24th. The weekend will be open to kids and adults and will feature a number of festivities.

Kids will be able to dress up in their favorite costumes and go trick-or-treating at businesses downtown. Adults can get in on the action too and dress up and hit some of the downtown party spots.

Mackinac Island tourism bureau staff:

The last weekend in October closes out the season on Mackinac Island. Join us to celebrate Halloween with the Great Turtle Trail Run, trick-or-treating for kids through downtown shops, and Halloween costume parties for adults throughout island establishments in the evening.

I'm not sure why they said the last weekend in October because the last weekend is literally Halloween weekend. I think they meant the last open weekend of the season. This event will be taking place the weekend prior to Halloween.

I haven't been to Mackinac Island in 14 years which was my first and only time going. it was a lot of fun but we only went for the day, it would be a blast spending the weekend there.

It's going to be a busy weekend up there because it's the same weekend as the Great Turtle Trail Run and half marathon. The event will feature up to 3,500 participants running and walking the inside trails of Mackinac Island.

