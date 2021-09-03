Mackinac Bridge Is Ready To Host Walkers On Labor Day

The ever-popular Labor Day annual Mackinac Bridge Walk is all set for Monday. Good news for participants. Not so good if you want to get across the straits Monday morning. The Big Mac will be shut down for vehicles between 6:30 am through noon Monday. Of course, there’s always the potential that the time frame could be stretched out some depending on unforeseen circumstances.

There’s a Bridge Run this year that leads off the walkers who will depart from both St. Ignace and Mackinaw City to make the full crossing. Or once they hit the halfway point they can turn around and return to their starting point. Walkers who don’t reach the mid-point of the bridge by 10 am will be turned around from where they’re at so the bridge can hopefully be cleared to reopen to traffic on time.

There's no charge to participate in the walk. All the details and logistics are posted on the Mackinac Bridge Authority website.

