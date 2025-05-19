Your Lyme Disease Risk is High in These Michigan Counties

Three Southwest Michigan Counties are among the 10 riskiest counties for Lyme Disease in the state. Here's what you need to know.

What is Lyme Disease?

Lyme disease can give you flu-like symptoms can can attack your nervous system if untreated, according to Michigan.gov,

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi and is transmitted by the blacklegged tick. It is the most commonly reported vector-borne disease in the United States, and it is spreading across the state of Michigan.

Early Symptoms of Lyme Disease, According to the Mayo Clinic

Fever

Headache

Extreme tiredness

Joint stiffness

Muscle aches and pains

Swollen lymph nodes

How to Treat Lyme Disease

Lyme Disease is commonly treated with antibiotics. If you think you may have Lyme Disease, contact your doctor.

Before we get into the ranking of which Michigan counties have the highest risk of Lyme Disease, let's take a look at the risk map created by the State of Michigan.

The map below classifies risk based upon field collected and infected ticks and reported human cases of Lyme disease in Michigan.

Michigan Counties with high risk of Lyme Disease Michigan.gov loading...

The map above was last updated in March of 2024 and will be updated by the state as new data is reported and compiled. Below you'll find rankings of the 10 Michigan counties with the most confirmed Lyme Disease cases between 2000 and 2020, according to TickCheck.com.

10. Delta County

9. Wayne County

8. Allegan County

7. Ottawa County

6. Oakland County

5. Washtenaw County

4. Kalamazoo County

3. Berrien County

2. Dickinson County

1. Menominee County

Below you will find all Michigan counties ranked by Lyme Disease reports.

Lyme Disease by County in Michigan Some of Michigan's most rural counties have had the highest number of confirmed cases of Lyme Disease since 2000. Here are all 83 Michigan counties ranked by total number of confirmed cases of Lyme Disease between 2000 and 2020, as reported by tickcheck.com Gallery Credit: jrwitl

