While many Michigan residents dream about winning a massive lottery jackpot, some have recently had those dreams come true. And it all started with buying a ticket online or at a location in the Great Lakes state. There are several lucky locations where winners made out with mega-winning jackpots.

Lucky Locations Where Michigan Lottery Winners Recently Won Big

From small towns to big cities in the Great Lakes state, winners have recently taken home life-changing amounts of money. Several spots in Michigan have recently turned out to be places where millionaires are made. According to the Michigan Lottery, five lucky players won $1 million prizes in March. Two players hit a million-dollar win on Mega Millions tickets and three others became millionaires from Powerball tickets.

Other players enjoyed massive wins from Michigan locations including one winner who bought a Powerball ticket with a jackpot win of $500,000. Four big wins also came from Lucky For Life with two back-to-back wins on March 25th and March 26th. Each of those players won $25,000 for life. And two of those Lucky For Life wins were from Livonia, Michigan. Another city with multiple lottery wins in March was from tickets sold in Highland Park.

There's only one location on the list where you won't be able to go to have your chance at winning the lottery. According to MLive, one of the million-dollar winning tickets was sold at Andale Mexican Grill And Cantina in Commerce Twp and ended up closing days later. But, you can check out the other lucky locations where big lotto wins happened in March in the list below.

