Love Hummingbirds? Here’s When They’ll Be Back in Michigan

Of COURSE there's an app for that.

Thanks to a random Facebook post I stumbled upon, I just learned that there is an interactive map for tracking hummingbird migration:

It does feel extra magical when you spot a hummingbird in the wild, right? I love that I now have a way of knowing when to expect them so I can, hopefully, lure them to my porch with a full feeder.

Are Hummingbirds Common in Michigan?

Yes. Typically, there are about 6 different varieties of hummingbird we might spot in Michigan, according to avibirds.com. One of the more common types is the Ruby Throated Hummingbird which looks like this:

That list from avibirds.com also includes what kinds of colors and flowers each type of hummingbird likes. See the list here.

How Does the Tracking Map Work?

Migration is generally tracked from late January through mid-May through reported sightings. Sightings on the map don't represent exact locations and may be centered to the city where the report is based.

But, what I like, is that the map is color-coded by what kind of hummingbird was spotted. The Ruby Throated Hummingbird, for example, is marked with a red bird shape on the map, the Black-chinned Hummingbird is marked with a grey bird shape, and so on.

As you can see, the Ruby Throated Hummingbird is the most common. And, they're headed our way.

Via/ hummingbirdcentral.com Via/ hummingbirdcentral.com loading...

We, here in Michigan, should expect to start spotting hummingbirds in late April, according to wildbirdscoop.com.

I've often been teased throughout my life because I love watching birds. Something, I think, people would expect from someone of retirement age. But, I know I'm not alone.

In fact, I found an entire Facebook page dedicated to birdwatching here in Michigan. Check it out:

