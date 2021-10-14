Welcome to fall, and I have to say we have had a great summer in the mitten and the weather has been pretty darn good so far this fall. The last winter in Michigan really was not too bad in my opinion. Not once did I get stranded or was not able to travel somewhere.

The question is will that be the case this year? One thing for sure no matter what is predicted, you just never know for sure in the great state we live in.

Well, its never too early look ahead to winter which is right around the corner.

Here is Michigans Winter Prediction

Here is what the the "Old Farmer's Almanac of 2022" is predicting. I guess it may be a cold winter for Michigan and much of the northern U.S. and Canada according to hollandsentinel.com.

This coming winter could well be one of the longest and coldest that we’ve seen in years,” said Janice Stillman, editor of The Old Farmer’s Almanac, in a release. Per its website, the almanac emphasizes deviations from average temperatures. That means by predicting a cold winter, almanac writers believe temperatures will be below average, but not necessarily record lows.

Out west it's looking pretty good this winter with much of the Pacific coast enjoying a mild and dry winter in 2022 says the Old Farmer's Almanac.

Farmers Almanac been Aound a Long Time

Yes, even though the Old Farmer's Almanac has been around since 1792, it still has been wrong on occasion. Check this out, The Old Farmer's Almanac of 2022 will be the 300th edition of the weather predictions book.

Lets all hope for a nice snowfall on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

