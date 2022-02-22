You've probably seen the videos of parents or siblings dressing up to greet school-age children as they get off the bus every day. Now a West Michigan woman is doing the same thing!

Colleen Ashley, of Muskegon, started dressing three years ago. She was fostering children and they all had to start at new schools. Realizing how scary of a situation that is, Colleen decided to greet them on their first day after school dressed as a sumo wrestler.

She dressed up in a different costume for a few more days -- and was then going to stop her crazy antics. But when the children asked her "are you dressing up today?" and she said "no" -- the kids were all saddened by her answer.

She decided to keep her streak going. As every week passes she says it is her last, but yet she continues to do it -- with usually a new costume every day. According to a story on 13 On Your Side, she has only repeated costumes three times.

Ashley records a lot of her costumed greetings and posts them on her Facebook page that she calls "Crazy Costume Mom"

Below are some of her videos...

You have to give Colleen an "A+" for creativity. I think it would be tough to come up with a different costume for every day of the school year, but she has done it.

Looking through some of the pictures on her Facebook page, you can definitely see that she has been very creative with some of the costumes.

One of my favorites is probably the KFC bucket of chicken!

Way to go Colleen!!!!

