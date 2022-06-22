Pics and Videos of The Little Michigan In Northern Michigan

Why is there a smaller Michigan inside the state of Michigan that you can see from space?

The reason why is surprising, to say the least. Franklin Roosevelt created the Civilian Conservation Corps (CCC) in 1933. Camp Lunden, just outside of Lewiston, was one of 103 CCC camps created at that time in the state of Michigan according to LostInMichigan.net,

Men training to be draftsmen and civil engineers arrived. In their spare time, they dug the ponds and created the shape of Michigan at the entrance. The camp closed in 1936 and only the ponds remain along with a historical marker to mark the spot where the CCC camp once stood.

I was surprised to learn that this wasn't just something crazy a lifelong Michigander created on his own for fun. There is actually a lot of history behind the creation of this mini-Michigan as it has existed for nearly 90 years.

If you want to check out the Little Michigan for yourself, it's very easy to find. Lewiston, Michigan is a little northeast of Grayling. You can put this address in your GPS to find it: 11022 Co Rd 612, Lewiston, MI 49756. If you can't make the drive up North, don't forget you can see it from space.

Another thing about this tiny Michigan that surprised me is that I'm just learning about it. I've lived in Michigan for almost my entire life. However, I wouldn't know this historic landmark existed if I didn't stumble upon a video from @frommichiganwithloveblog on TikTok.

That does leave me wondering, what other fun and quirky things in my home state am I missing out on?

