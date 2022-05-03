So, What Happens When the Cast of Letterkenny Visits Kalamazoo?

Last night, 5/2/22, the cast of the hit comedy Letterkenny came to Kalamazoo to perform their live show.

Even if you're a fan of the show, you may not know what to expect from a live version. But, let me tell you in a completely spoiler-free way, the antics were just what you would hope for from the Canadian sitcom. Dry humor, adult-themed jokes, and lots of "how are ya nows".

The Usual

The set stage was very familiar to the background usually seen during the cold opens of Letterkenny:

One by one, the cast members came out to a thunderous round of applause until the main four were seated in front of their veggie stand. The absurd and hilarious conversation began from there.

The cast members on the live tour included:

Jared Keeso (Wayne)

Michelle Mylett (Katy)

Nathan Dales (Daryl)

K. Trevor Wilson (Dan)

Dylan Playfair (Reilly)

Andrew Herr (Jonesy)

Tyler Johnson (Stewart)

Even Stern (Roald)

Mark Forward (Coach)

Overall, that's a huge chunk of the main cast that made their way to Kalamazoo. And it was delightful.

The Unexpected

For those who were in their live audience, the Letterkenny Live Show provided a few surprises that included never before seen bloopers, a sneak peek of a scene from their upcoming season, and a "what are they up to" about the cast members that were unable to attend.

However, what was unexpected was the two stand-up bits performed by Mark Forward and K. Trevor Wilson. Both were maybe 5-10 minutes long during different parts of the show, neither had anything to do with the Letterkenny show, and both were 'make-you-cry-you're-laughing-so-hard' funny.

Forward's hilarity continued throughout the show as he proved to be the cast's kryptonite when it came to breaking on stage. By the end of the evening, K. Trevor Wilson and Nathan Dales were so tickled by Forward's actions that they were reduced to mere giggles for about two minutes straight. That laughter, of course, was contagious to the entirety of the over 3,000-person audience. It was a great way to end the night.

Letterkenny Live is reaching the end of their tour with only one more stop to make in Minneapolis on May 4th. If you missed it, don't fret. With their sold-out shows, it would be safe to assume that sometime in the future they'll embark on a tour once more. Until then, we can all enjoy the problems of the 5000 people of Letterkenny on Hulu. Or, with short little clips like this cold open from season 10.

Warning: this clip (and the majority of the show) contains mature content:

By the way, if you want to snag some merch (even if you missed the show) you can find shirts, shot glasses, and more here.

