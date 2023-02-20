5 Spots in Southwest Michigan to Get Your Lenten Fish Fry Fix

The Lenten season is upon us! Now that we've stuffed ourselves with plenty of pączki and King Cake it's time to atone for all the calories we just consumed.

With a strong Catholic following in Michigan, many residents will soon observe the tradition of abstaining from meat for the next 40 days until Easter Sunday arrives on April 9, 2023.

Is Fish Meat?

I guess fish is technically meat, but in this sense we're talking about red meat and poultry. During the Lenten season you will see an increase of community organizations and churches offering a Friday fish fry throughout the coming weeks.

I always look forward to this time of year because it means you can practically throw a rock in any direction and you'll hit a good fish fry. Not only do I love the fried fish but I love all the sides like mac and cheese, coleslaw, and french fries that go with it.

In fact, reports claim 23% of all McDonald's Filet-o-Fish sales occur during the Lenten season. I fall into that number as I only consume one Filet-O-Fish throughout the year-- during Lent.

If you're looking for a good fish fry this season, here are some great places to start in Southwest Michigan:

Fisher Lake Inn - Three Rivers

A true mom-and-pop operation, Fisher Lake Inn has been family owned since 1986. Located along M-60 in Three Rivers, the Inn's "Fish Fry-Day" starts at 4:00 p.m. and includes pan-seared bluegill, apple slaw, and a choice of soup or salad. As it's a busy time of the year you can call for reservations.

Blessed Sacrament Parish - Allegan

The Knights of Columbus always put on a good fish fry in Allegan! I may be biased as this is my hometown fish fry. All 1-3 piece dinners include a choice of side, optional coleslaw, and a dessert. Hours of operation are every Friday from 5:00-7:00 p.m. You can call ahead to place your order at (269) 673-4455.

The already popular food truck becomes even more so during the Lenten season. You can find them set up in the Sunny Mart parking lot off of Cork Street. Though they offer a simple menu of 1-3 piece meals with a side of fries, the portions are generous! Find up-to-date information here.

Griffin Grill - Battle Creek

This Irish-themed pub in downtown Battle Creek offers traditional-style fish and chips year-round. During the Lenten season, they offer All-You-Can-Eat (AYCE) fish after 4:00 p.m. plus $1 pints.

The Lynx Golf Course - Otsego

I drive past this golf course twice a day and every time I see their sign for Fish FRYdays my mouth starts to water! The clubhouse dining room is open to the public and fried pollack, fries, coleslaw, and bread from 4:30-8:00 p.m. every Friday.

We've got plenty of good eats in the weeks ahead! Which fish fry in Southwest Michigan do you plan on hitting first?