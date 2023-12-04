After sitting on the market for over a year the owners of the historic Laurium Manor Inn, located in Michigan's Keweenaw Peninsula, have had a change of heart and have pulled the property off the market.

So, what's next?

Get our free mobile app

It was back in August 2022 that we first learned of a rare package of historic properties that were for sale up in the Upper Peninsula. As the original listing stated, the bundle included 8 rare properties located near Laurium, MI, just 12 miles from Michigan Tech.

Nicholas Asplund/Signature Sotheby's International Realty Gpf Nicholas Asplund/Signature Sotheby's International Realty Gpf loading...

The historic Inn, Victorian Hall, Yellow House, and a carriage house were among the handful of properties included in the $2.9 million price and I'll admit, I spent a good amount of time drooling over the photos in the property listing-- these homes are gorgeous!

History of the Hoatson House

Originally known as the "Hoatson House" the current owners of 320 Tamarack Street have operated a successful bed and breakfast for the last 34 years. First built in 1908 the 13,000 square foot mansion was originally built for Thomas H. Hoatson, a wealthy railroad magnate.

Listed on the National Register of Historic Places and considered the "largest mansion in the western Upper Peninsula of Michigan", the Hoatson House boasts a total of 45 rooms, a hand-carved oak triple staircase, gilded and embossed elephant leather wall coverings in the dining room.

Nicholas Asplund/Signature Sotheby's International Realty Gpf Nicholas Asplund/Signature Sotheby's International Realty Gpf loading...

Once the Hoatson family left the estate it operated as a funeral home for a time, before a tragic double murder-suicide took place on the property in 1979. Naturally, I can't help but assume the inn is haunted!

So why the change of heart? Here's what the current owners said on Facebook:

Dave and I are happy to announce that we have decided to take the Laurium Manor Inn off the real estate market. Everytime someone was interested we got a sinking feeling in our soul, a sign we weren't ready to sell "our baby". So, the Manor is no longer for sale.

The inn will continue to operate for the 2024 season starting in May. Click here for details on how to make your reservation and be sure to check out the photos below:

Once in a Lifetime Opportunity to Own Multiple Mansions in Laurium, MI The bundle of 8 properties includes the infamous Laurium Manor Inn. Gallery Credit: Lauren Gordon