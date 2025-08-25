Largest Jazz Festival In Michigan Announces 2025 Lineup

Music has always been a fabric of the city of Detroit, dating back to the early 20th century when Motown Records got it start and would go on to dominate the music industry for years. Motown had many artists who excelled in making jazz music and many other genres. Although they had success in many genres, many would argue it's their work in the jazz sector that really elevated them.

Detroit is one of the cities in the United States that understands they have to adjust to the current times but can still pay homage to their roots. There are multiple times throughout the year that there are events showing love to the beginnings of their city and where it's brought them today. Detroit loves everything about its past, present, and future, especially when it comes to music.

That's why they have been hosting an annual jazz festival for almost 50 years and it's the largest jazz festival in the entire world. The Detroit Jazz Festival is going into year 46 this year and will be from Friday August 29th to Monday September 1st in Downtown and Midtown Detroit.

Have You Ever Been To The Detroit Jazz Festival?

They have announced that they will be having dozens of acts performing on 4 different stages throughout Detroit. MLive reports:

“We are thrilled to kick off our 46th year as a free festival and continue our mission of providing inspiring jazz performances to our faithful fans around the globe without any barriers,” said Chris Collins, president and artistic director, Detroit Jazz Festival Foundation.

Below is the schedule for the entire Detroit Jazz Festival separated by day:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 29

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage (Hart Plaza)

6:00 pm - Dr. Valade’s Brass Band Featuring Shannon Powell

7:00 pm - Keyon Harrold ‘Foreverland’

9:00 pm - 2025 Artist-In-Residence Jason Moran w/ Jeff Mills

Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

10:30 pm - Emmet Cohen Trio (Midtown After Hours Special)

SATURDAY, AUG. 30

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage (Hart Plaza)

2:30 pm - Wayne State University Jazz Warriors Big Band

4:45 pm - Herlin Riley Quartet

7:00 pm - CHRIS POTTER TRIO Featuring Matt Brewer and Kendrick Scott

9:15 pm - Hiromi’s Sonicwonder

JPMorgan Chase Main Stage (Cadillac Square)

2:45 pm - Zen Zadravec

4:30 pm - John Pizzarelli

6:30 pm - Kenny Barron Voices featuring Tyreek McDole

8:45 pm - Maria Schneider Orchestra

Absopure Waterfront Stage (Hart Plaza)

2:30 pm - William Hill III

4:00 pm - GSL

5:45 pm - Allen Dennard Quartet

7:00 pm - Tatiana Eva-Marie “Paris Je Taime!”

9:15 pm - Endea Owens & The Cookout

Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

12:00 pm - High School Showcase

10:30 pm - James Carter Organ Trio (Midtown After Hours Special)

SUNDAY, AUG. 31

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage (Hart Plaza)

2:30 pm - Michigan State University Jazz Orchestra/Bebop

4:45 pm - Lakecia Benjamin

7:00 pm - Omar Sosa Quarteto Americanos

9:15 pm - Branford Marsalis Quartet

JPMorgan Chase Main Stage (Cadillac Square)

2:45 pm - Randy Napoleon and Waking Dream

4:30 pm - Connie Han Trio

6:30 pm - 2025 Artist-In-Residence Jason Moran presents the music of Duke Ellington featuring the Detroit Jazz Festival Collegiate Jazz Orchestra

8:45 pm - Chucho Valdés & Paquito D’Rivera Reunion Sextet

Absopure Waterfront Stage (Hart Plaza)

2:30 pm - J.C. Heard JazzWeek All-Stars

4:00 pm - Detroit Jazz Queens – Paying Homage to Those Upon Whose Shoulders We Stand “Ella, Nancy, Dinah, Etta”

5:45 pm - Ian Fink

7:30 pm - Zambra (featuring Devon Gates, Ria Modak, Angela Varo, Bahar Badieitabar and Queralt Giralt)

9:15 pm - Walter Smith III Quartet

Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

12:00 pm - High School Showcase

10:30 pm - Rodney Whitaker Sextet Performs the Music of Joe Henderson (Midtown After Hours Special)

MONDAY, SEPT. 1

Carhartt Amphitheater Stage (Hart Plaza)

1:30 pm - Nick Collins Sextet

3:00 pm - Louis Jones III & The Flood

4:45 pm - John Scofield Quartet featuring Vicente Archer, Bill Stewart and Nicholas Payton

JPMorgan Chase Main Stage (Cadillac Square)

1:00 pm - University of Michigan

2:30 pm - Kris Davis Trio featuring Robert Hurst & Johnathan Blake

4:15 pm - James Francies Trio

6:00 pm - 2025 Artist-In-Residence Jason Moran and the Bandwagon w/ special guests Meshell Ndegeocello and Akili Bradley

Absopure Waterfront Stage (Hart Plaza)

1:30 pm - Tiffany Gridiron & Friends

3:15 pm - Collegiate Combo Competition Winner

5:00 pm - Marion Hayden and Legacy with special guest Kamau Kenyatta

Detroit Jazz Hall located inside the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

12:00 pm - Detroit Public Schools Community District Showcase