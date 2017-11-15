Lansing’s Singing Cashier Eliminated Off The Voice

It's a pretty crazy world to live in that you can go from singing while you scan peoples' groceries to singing in front of the entire country on national television.

That's what happened to Flint's Lucas Holliday. After a customer captured him singing on the job he was discovered and eventually made it onto The Voice. Sadly his televised success was cut short on Monday after being eliminated from making it to the Top 12.

Monday, Lucas serenaded the crowd with a rendition of Prince & The Revolution's song " The Beautiful Ones," but was defeated in the shows playoffs. Congrats are in order to Lucas for making it so far. Keep singin.