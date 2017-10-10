Wow! WMU Grad Meagan McNeal Wowed “The Voice” Judges Monday Night

You have seen the footage countless times. They usually unfold in a similar fashion. You know, the young child, whom the audience thinks is going to sing "Mary Had A Little Lamb" or "I'm a Little Tea Pot", suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere belts out a song that nobody possibly their age could sing. It is a preview of a superstar destined to be in the spotlight. Meagan McNeal was no exception. While performing at her aunt's wedding at the age of 9, Meagan sang Steve Wonder's "You and I" (We Can Conquer the World) to an audience that was mesmerized.