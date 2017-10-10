Wow! WMU Grad Meagan McNeal Wowed “The Voice” Judges Monday Night
She's from the south side of Chicago, which has sent more a few people to superstardom, but she's Western Michigan University grad. What a start Monday night for Meagan McNeal. Blake Shelton said it perfectly.."You needed to be on J-Huds' team". McNeal took The Weeknd's Can't Feel My Face and made it her own. And The Voice judges loved it and her.
Her bio reads like something out of a movie. McNeal's opened for the likes of Dwele, Avery Sunshine, Jon B, and The Velvelettes of Motown fame, but she's also performed background vocals for the likes of Eminem and the O’Jays.
You have seen the footage countless times. They usually unfold in a similar fashion. You know, the young child, whom the audience thinks is going to sing "Mary Had A Little Lamb" or "I'm a Little Tea Pot", suddenly and seemingly out of nowhere belts out a song that nobody possibly their age could sing. It is a preview of a superstar destined to be in the spotlight. Meagan McNeal was no exception. While performing at her aunt's wedding at the age of 9, Meagan sang Steve Wonder's "You and I" (We Can Conquer the World) to an audience that was mesmerized.
So now we have a rooting interest in The Voice for this current season. And there's another Michigan contestant, from Mason, too.