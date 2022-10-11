Suddenly Seeing More Ladybugs in Michigan? This Might Be Why

I came home to a very peculiar sight yesterday. It was about 1 p.m. and a gorgeous day. I opened up the door to my patio only to discover that it was occupied by about 20 ladybugs.

Now, I've seen them here and there throughout the Summer months but, why were there suddenly so many concentrated in one area? It turns out, I'm hardly the first one to experience this.

According to Michigan State University, these ladybugs, otherwise known as the Multicolored Asian Ladybeetle, often gather on the outside (and inside) of midwestern homes as we move into the Autumn season. It's because, like the rest of us, they're looking for warmth.

Are They Native to Michigan?

No. As their proper name suggests, they're actually from Asia. They come in a multitude of colors ranging from orange with up to 19 spots on their back to red to a dull yellow with almost no spots. And, they are different than regular ladybugs. They can be distinguished thanks to the M shape behind the lady beetle's head and the numerous spots.

Ladybug:

Apple leaf with ladybug and raindrops in the garden on spring ElenaNoeva loading...

Multicolored Asian Ladybeetle:

TSM/ Chelsea Rose TSM/ Chelsea Rose loading...

Learn about some of the other differences between the two below:

Are They Harmful to Humans or Crops?

Meh. They're more of an annoyance than harmful.

They do have the potential to bite humans, according to MSU, but that bite doesn't seriously injure people or spread any kind of disease.

As far as crops go, the Asian Ladybeetle was actually introduced purposefully in the U.S. back in the 70s as an attempt to control aphids on trees and other plants since the Ladybeetle is the aphid's natural predator. They might eat small holes in fruit like apples and peaches but, it's not going to devastate an entire crop or orchard.

The only other concern when it comes to bugs is your home, right? Yes, the Asian Ladybeetle may try to find its way into the siding of your home, vents, and so on because, as mentioned above, they're trying to find warmth through the winter. However, they do not breed or lay eggs indoors. So, that's some good news.

The sheer number of ladybugs/Ladybeetles I saw flying around yesterday made me wonder if they, perhaps, migrated like other species. However, nothing I found indicated that to be true.

You can read more about the Multicolored Asian Ladybeetle, what to do to prevent them from entering your house, and more here.

