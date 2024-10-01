Live Concert Experience Will Bring Jim Henson’s ‘Labyrinth’ to Life in Detroit

Experience one of your favorite movies like never before!

Now that spooky season has arrived an extra special screening of Jim Henson's classic film Labyrinth is set to happen in Michigan. Here are the details:

Jim Henson and all his fantastical creatures hold a special place in the hearts of Gen X and Millennials. Whether you first became a fan with Sesame Street, The Muppet Show, Fraggle Rock, or even a cartoon like Muppet Babies, Jim Henson has been a part of your childhood whether you realized it or not. Heck, Muppet Babies is still on TV making new episodes as recently as 2022.

I literally took the day off of work to visit the Jim Henson exhibit at the GRAM in Grand Rapids before it wrapped up and was thrilled to see costumes from one of my favorite Jim Henson joints Labyrinth.

David Bowie was once inside these tights!

Labyrinth @ GRAM - Lauren G/TSM/Canva

The 1986 film starring rock legend David Bowie and a pre-Requiem For a Dream Jennifer Connelly has gained a cult like following for it's costumes, characters, and music which is why the upcoming live concert in Detroit is can't miss.

Jim Henson's Labyrinth: In Concert

On Saturday, October 12 the Masonic Cathedral inside the iconic Detroit Masonic Temple will host a special screening of Labyrinth complete with a live band! According to the event page,

Watch the full movie, as a live band performs in sync with David Bowie’s original vocals, playing the songs and score composed by Bowie and Trevor Jones. Feel the power of the music from the cult classic live!

There are still tickets available to this all ages event so start coordinating with your friends and get your group over to Detroit! Details here.