KPS Free Meet Up and Eat Up Food Program Begins June 21st

For many kids, school letting out for the summer means plans to go to the lake, perhaps traveling to a different state with the family, lots of video games, and so on.

However, there are many kids who, instead, are left to worry about where their next meal might be coming from. According to feedingamerica.com, there are approximately 22 million kids who depend on school meals for breakfast and lunch. Something that, obviously, goes away once their school breaks for the summer months. That's why programs like this are so important.

As announced on Kalamazoo County Health & Community Services' Facebook page, the KPS Summer food program, Meet Up and Eat Up, kicks off on June 21st.

Get our free mobile app

How Does This Work?

From June 21st through August 13th, there will be daily breakfast and lunch pick-up options offered Monday to Friday.

The meals will be free for all children 18 years and younger. As well, for persons up to the age of 26 who,

are enrolled in an educational program for the mentally or physically disabled that is recognized by a state or local public education agency.

There's no application required and you do not need to show proof of income to benefit from this program. As well, children do not need to be with their parents for them to pick up meals and meals do not need to be consumed on-site, as detailed by the above-mentioned Facebook post.

Where Are the Meals Being Distributed?

In total, there are six locations where these daily meals are being distributed:

Eastside Association, 1301 E. Main St., 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Fox Ridge Apartments,1320 Fox Ridge Dr., 12:30-1 p.m.

Interfaith Homes, 1037 Interfaith Blvd., 12-12:30 p.m.

Milwood United Methodist, 3919 Portage St., 11-11:30 a.m.

New Village Apartments, 2500 St. Albans Way, 12:30-1 p.m.

South Side Park, Palmer Avenue, 11:30 a.m.-12 p.m.

Keep in mind, due to the holiday, all of the above sites will be closed on July 5th. See more information on the original Facebook post:

Should you need to contact KPS, you can find all of their information here.

If you live outside of the Kalamazoo area and are also concerned about food security for either your child or children in your area, you can find more information about local food programs at feedingamerica.com or at usda.gov.

School Bus Drives Thru Wet Concrete