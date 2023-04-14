Go Fly a Kite! The Kite Festival at Grand Haven Returns This May

While "go fly a kite" has often been used as a way to tell someone to go away, flying a kite can actually be quite fun.

Or at least, that's what my memory tells me. Quite honestly, I haven't flown a kite in decades. And, when I was a kid, kites weren't nearly as cool as the ones you'll see at the upcoming Kite Festival in Grand Haven.

About the Festival

The Kite Festival at Grand Haven will take place on Saturday, May 20th, and Sunday, May 21st.

The event is free to attend and, yes, you can fly your own kite if you'd like. Personally, though, I would go just to see the specialty kites that make an appearance each year. For example, have you ever seen a penguin-shaped kite?

I found a few photos from last year's event. Check them out for a quick preview of what you might see this year:

How about a giant, floating gecko? A man named James Hoving teased that his kite may make an appearance this year:

Isn't that stunning?

Personally, I find that the summer months tend to fly by and suddenly, the entire season has gone by without me visiting the beach once. If you're looking for an excuse to get out in the sun with the entire family, this definitely looks like a lot of fun.

While they don't have an official website, you can follow The Kite Festival at Grand Haven on Facebook for any updates, recommendations on hotel stays, and more.

