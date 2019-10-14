KFC Worker Steals Customer’s Credit Card; Buys Roller Skates

A Mishawaka, Indiana fast food worker allegedly used a customer's credit card to by some sweet skates.

The victim noticed something unusual on her credit card statement the day after she went through the KFC drive thru according to ABC 57,

the victim noticed there was a $85.42 purchase on Amazon for a pair of roller skates, according to the probable cause affidavit. She filed a report with the St. Joseph County Police Department.

Alexis Hill was charged with fraud following an interview conducted by the St. Joseph County police. She admitted to writing down the victim's credit card number and buying skates for her niece.

I'm in no way condoning this behavior. But you have to admit its nice that Hill used the stolen credit card number for a gift. Which leads me to the question, did her niece get to keep the skates?

In other news, I'm going to pay more attention to my credit card statements.