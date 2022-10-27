Kanye West, after deciding to only be referred to as Ye, has since gone on a destructive tear and is ultimately ruining all career partnerships along the way. He has continuously burned bridges in his life's personal, professional, and societal parts as he continues to expose the "truth." Truth is in quotes because it's his opinion on things and everyone has one but that doesn't mean it's the truth.

After some of Ye's most recent comments, it seems as if every bridge he had built in his life is gone, outside of Antonio Brown who many believe is off his rocker as well. Companies like Adidas, Balenciaga, Vogue, and many more have decided to cut ties with the rapper and entrepreneur. He's almost on the verge of being broke and having to file for bankruptcy, especially after this Kalamazoo company ended its partnership.

While scrolling on Facebook yesterday, I came across one of the funniest posts I have seen in a while. It literally made me burst out with laughter because the idea seems so ridiculous that it might even be true. It obviously would be massive news if Ye was in a partnership with a business here in Kalamazoo, but it's a great scheme to bring in business.

In the Facebook post above, someone reported that TNT Pawn Brokers decided to let their customers and the rest of the world know that they are no longer affiliated with the rapper. Jordan Francisco Montes, who has no official ties to either party posted the news alert to let the public know that Ye is no longer a business partner of TNT and it will cost him three gold chains, a pair of diamond earrings, and a very nice laptop.

I'm almost positive that TNT Pawn Brokers never had a partnership with Ye, and they won't be receiving the chains, laptop, or earrings back. But they may be getting some new customers within the coming days.

Ye has been taking L's left and right, this is just the most recent one.