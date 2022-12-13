The holiday season in Kalamazoo is an experience like no other. Residents throughout the area can be counted on to channel their inner Clark Griswold and string up hundreds of lights, fill inflatables and plug in the holographic projector.

A holiday light display is an opportunity to bring some good cheer to our friends and neighbors and the 2022 season is no different.

Take a look at some of Kalamazoo's best holiday lights displays below. Think your house is one of the best decorated in the neighborhood? <a href=https://wkfr.com/light-up-kalamazoo-2022/>Send it to us</a> and you could win $500 courtesy of Roach Home Improvement.

