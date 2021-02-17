Kalamazoo Teen Takes Baking Business To The Kelly Clarkson Show

Once again, I find myself incredibly impressed with a local teen's success. Do you remember what you were doing at 15? I don't know about you but I definitely wasn't running a business. A successful business at that.

Allow me to introduce you to Layla, a 15 year old Kalamazoo teen who operates her own bakery on Portage Street in Kalamazoo. You read that right. She's 15 years old. Named Layla's Cool Pops, the idea started with a 4th grade economics project which has grown into a shop that not only provides sweet treats for the neighborhood but is working to eliminate homelessness.

Again, at the age of 15, Layla has also established a non-profit called Sweets4Homeless. According to her website, the goal is to "ultimately purchase homes for homeless families and provide financial support to other organizations in the community committed to combating homelessness."

Her success was enough to catch the attention of none other than Kelly Clarkson! Earlier this week, Layla was featured on The Kelly Clarkson Show's Girl Power Hour as a virtual guest. Check it out!

While Layla and her intern, Arianna, taught Kelly how to make Oreo pops, her store offers so much more. She offers cupcakes, cookie pops, and brownies too.

If you'd like to support Layla's quest to combat homelessness or if you're just in the mood for a locally made sweet treat you can either stop by Layla's Cool Pops on Portage Street or shop online here.

Layla's story is impressive to be sure, but she's just one teen who decided to start her own business. Did you hear about the 7th grader who started her own skin care line during the pandemic?

Get our free mobile app