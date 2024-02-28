What Does ‘Rebranding’ Mean For The Club Car Grille in Kalamazoo?

This wasn't the news we were expecting to hear!

In 2023 we said goodbye to beloved local establishments like Elysium and Boonzaaijer's Bakery, and it looks like 2024 is shaping up to follow suit.

Kalamazoo locals were certainly surprised when The Club Car Grille over on D Avenue shared some big news on their Facebook page,

To all of our amazing, loyal and supportive customers who have been with us through thick and thin. It is with great bittersweet sadness but also excitement that we are announcing that this Saturday, March 2nd 2024 will be our last day of business as the Club Car Grille.

Why The Sudden Closure?

While news of the grille's closing is certainly sad news for patrons, the restaurant says the reason for closing is the well-deserved retirement of one of their owners adding,

This week marks a significant milestone for our family-owned and operated establishment... come on out and show our staff some love in our last week as the CCG

Closed For Good?

The news came as a shock at first, but it turns out locals don't have to say goodbye forever. Despite closing as The Club Car Grille the restaurant will see new life as it rebrands and expands Dave's Bar, which is already attached the restaurant.

Details of the transition are still being worked out but expect more announcements in the near future. In the meantime patrons are sharing their well wishes on social media:

"We wish you all the best in your retirement! Visited your restaurant on many occasions. We will miss the delicious food and friendly staff". - Robin Burgamy

"Congratulations on your retirement! Looking forward to more great food from Dave's Bar!!!" - Tim N Luanne Stevens

"Congratulations Penny Spencer you've put your blood, sweat and tears into this restaurant. You deserve your time to be you and enjoy being mema!" - Jen Liupakka

"Finally get to retire! Congrats! I will never forget our 55th class reunion we had there! My daughter loves Dave's Bar..so wr may just have to join her there! See ya on fri" - Lynda Phares Mills

