We did it, Southwest Michigan! We made it through the 2022 holiday season-- snowstorm and all. Now that the dust from the holidays is finally settling it's time to resume normal activities, which includes the taking down of Christmas decorations.

For many of us that includes the arduous task of boxing up the ornaments and putting the Christmas village back in the attic but for those that chose to decorate a real live tree this year, how do you get rid of it?

Get our free mobile app

Christmas in the Mitten

Did you know Michigan is among the top 3 states to supply the nation with Christmas trees? Behind Oregon and North Carolina, Michigan is the 3rd largest producer of Christmas trees in the U.S.-- Merry Christmas, America!

Photo by Julianna Arjes on Unsplash Photo by Julianna Arjes on Unsplash loading...

In Michigan, between 1.5 to 2 million Christmas trees are harvested each year. That means there are between 1.5 to 2 million live Christmas trees that need to be disposed of. For Kalamazoo and Portage residents specifically, here's how to get rid of that tree:

City of Kalamazoo

The City of Kalamazoo is allowing residents to drop off their real Christmas trees in the parking lot at 322 E Stockbridge Avenue (former DHHS building) now through January 31st. Says the City, "Make sure to remove all ornaments first!"

City of Portage

The City of Portage operates a quarterly brush collection program. January's pick-up includes the collecting of Christmas trees. The City has broken Portage into four different zones, each with its own brush pick-up schedule. Check your zone and schedule here.

All Creatures Deserving - Portage

The wildlife rescue, which just wrapped up its first official year as a non-profit, is accepting used live trees to repurpose as habitats and enrichment activities for the animals. According to the group's Facebook page, "We will gladly take your old Christmas trees!"

Kalamazoo's Best Holiday Lights for 2022 Take a look at some of Kalamazoo's best holiday light displays for 2022.