Paw Paw Man Charged in Kalamazoo Planned Parenthood Arson

A 25-year-old Van Buren county man is now facing Federal charges for allegedly attempting to burn down a Planned Parenthood building in Kalamazoo.

The suspect, Joshua Brereton, posted a video on his youtube page calling abortion "a genocide of babies" before he allegedly set Planned Parenthood on fire Sunday. That video has since been removed from the suspect's youtube page. The FBI used his video to connect him to the fire which led to the arrest. In fact, the FBI gathered a lot of evidence in a short time that connected the 25-year-old Paw Paw man to the crime.

Evidence in the Joshua Brereton arson case

The suspect was caught on Walmart surveillance cameras purchasing a lighter, torch fuel, and a starter log about an hour before the arson.

The suspect purchased a black cap just before the fire.

The black cap, torch fuel, and starter log are clearly seen in video footage of the arson.

The suspect posted a youtube video telling people they need to get out of their comfort zone in order to stop the genocide of babies before he allegedly started the fire.

WWMT News Channel 3 received this description of the suspect's actions from the U.S. Department of Justice,

Brereton used a combustible fuel to set fire to the bushes outside of the clinic and then threw a burning log onto the roof of the building on W. Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo.

If Joshua Brereton is found guilty, he will likely serve anywhere from 5 to 20 years in prison.

