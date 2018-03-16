Kalamazoo Middle School Student Apparently Choked By Substitute

PSA: IF ANYONE KNOWS THE [TEACHER] THAT WAS SUBSTITUTING AT MILWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL TODAY AND HAD THE NERVE TO ASSAULT MY CHILD BY CHOKING HIM,PLEASE TELL HIM THAT HE WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF ACCORDINGLY. I AM GOING TO MAKE IT A GOAL TO SEE TO IT THAT YOUR TEACHING DAYS ARE OVER AND YOU WILL BE EXPOSED AND PUNISHED.