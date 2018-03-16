Kalamazoo Middle School Student Apparently Choked By Substitute
Reports surfaced yesterday about an apparent incident that took place at Milwood Magnet School involving a substitute teacher supposedly choking a middle school student. MLive reported that the incident was confirmed by a Kalamazoo Public School spokesperson, Alex Lee:
At this time, the teacher has been removed from our substitute teaching list and four students have been scheduled for due process hearings
Because the incident involves minors, the case has been presented to the Kalamazoo County Prosecutor's Office, however, the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety declined to comment on the situation. Mona Thompson is the Mother of the child who was allegedly choked and posted pictures on her personal Facebook page:
In the post she states:
PSA: IF ANYONE KNOWS THE [TEACHER] THAT WAS SUBSTITUTING AT MILWOOD MIDDLE SCHOOL TODAY AND HAD THE NERVE TO ASSAULT MY CHILD BY CHOKING HIM,PLEASE TELL HIM THAT HE WILL BE TAKEN CARE OF ACCORDINGLY. I AM GOING TO MAKE IT A GOAL TO SEE TO IT THAT YOUR TEACHING DAYS ARE OVER AND YOU WILL BE EXPOSED AND PUNISHED.
Mona Thompson has already sought an attorney that will be looking into the case as well. According to one of her posts, she revealed that apparently the students who tried to "pry the hand of the teacher" off of her son's neck were suspended.
