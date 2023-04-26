Kalamazoo Homeowners Need To Look Out For This Viral TikTok Trend

Great, one more thing to worry about!

Authorities in the greater Kalamazoo area are warning residents of a possible new TikTok challenge that could be coming to their front door-- literally.

Get our free mobile app

As first reported by WWMT, a masked individual was recently caught on a home security system violently trying to kick in the front door of a residence in Kalamazoo's Westwood neighborhood.

According to News Channel 3 the incident in question occurred on April 19, 2023. Kalamazoo Township Police reportedly believe the alarming event is part of a recent TikTok challenge that is currently sweeping over the country.

Authorities say the goal of this latest viral challenge is to frighten residents and make them believe an intruder is actually trying to enter their home. Kalamazoo County Sherriff Richard Fuller tells WMMT,

No one is going to think that’s a joke...They are going to think that is an intrusion. They are putting themselves in danger when they do something like that.

WWMT-TV via YouTube WWMT-TV via YouTube loading...

What's The Harm?

As Sheriff Fuller points out the danger with this "prank" is that some homeowners may take this threat seriously-- to the point of arming themselves. As we've recently seen with the tragic wrong-address shootings in Kansas City and Florida, some individuals and homeowners are ready to take matters into their own hands.

In regards to these shootings Sherriff Fuller tells News Channel 3,

The homeowner felt like they were in danger, and they used a firearm with tragic consequences

What To Do

Police are urging residents to stay alert. If you have any information regarding the individual in the video or if you believe you've been a victim of this trend yourself, contact Kalamazoo authorities at (269) 383-8821.

40 Michigan Counties with the Highest Number of Crimes According the most recent data made public by the Michigan State Police's Criminal Justice Information Center , these are the 40 Michigan counties with the highest number of reported crimes.