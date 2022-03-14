This unique estate located just outside of Kalamazoo is a must see! Situated in the woodland of nearby Texas Township, this 6,849 square foot estate was recently remodeled and sits atop two acres of land.

You'll feel like you're "up north" without all the travel as the home has serene views of the surrounding forest and overlooks Fish Camp pond. There are several wooden decks attached to the home and 133 of water frontage plus a dock are included with the sale.

There are so many unique touches to this home I don't even know where to start! From the amazing marble foyer to the built-in bench next to the fireplace to the indoor swing, there are so many custom features throughout this estate. I think perhaps my most favorite is the home's wet bar. The built-in wine rack is one of a kind! You'd never have to go thirsty if you owned this home. I bet if you asked nicely the bar's amazing Eiffel Tower centerpiece could be included in the sale.

For its $1.36 million price tag you sure get a lot of bang for your buck. There are 5 bedrooms, 6 bathrooms, and 4 places within the home-- one of which is located in the master bedrooms' walk-in closet. Yes perhaps the closet is the home's best feature after all!

The home is sure to keep you warm in the winter, not only because of its many fireplaces, but there is a dry sauna and a whirlpool tub located in the home's master bathroom, in addition to heated floors. Don't worry, you can still enjoy snowy, picturesque views from the custom floor to ceiling windows located throughout the home.

Check out this one of a kind property listed in Texas Township: