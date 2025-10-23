Kalamazoo has a way of surprising newcomers, especially with its low cost of living and those enticing college tuition incentives.

The Kalamazoo, Michigan area is a beautiful place to be during the Summer and Fall. There is no Spring here, and Winter can be beautiful but icky. If you are planning to relocate to a city that some people around the nation still think is a myth, here are a few things you should know.

Get our free mobile app

10 Reasons NOT to Move to Kalamazoo

#1. You have to go outside.

Hiking, biking and kayaking in Kalamazoo Dana Marshall and Canva loading...

The city of Kalamazoo has 33 public parks where you can relax, enjoy nature and peace and quiet, or have family get-togethers.

There are also dozens of amazing nature trails for hiking, biking, or being lazy like me and using your electric scooter. The most well-known trail is likely the Kal-Haven Trail, stretching from Kalamazoo to South Haven. Here are the 10 best trails in Kalamazoo.

Kalamazoo has multiple areas to drop your kayak if you're all about that water life.

Read More: Kalamazoo Ice Rink Wings West Reopening Under New Owners

Read More: Kalamazoo Ice Rink Wings West Reopening Under New Owners

#2. You'll have to get used to the best cost of living in the Nation.

Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash Photo by Tierra Mallorca on Unsplash loading...

According to the Council for Community and Economic Research,

The Kalamazoo-Portage Metro ranked as the lowest cost of living in the country in the first quarter of 2022, according to the Cost of Living Index (COLI).

#3. You might not have to pay for your kids' college tuition.

Photo by Vincent Yuan @USA on Unsplash Photo by Vincent Yuan @USA on Unsplash loading...

Nobody likes free stuff. Especially a handout for college. But if your child attends a Kalamazoo public school for at least their entire high school career, they are likely going to college for free, according to the Kalamazoo Promise.

The Kalamazoo Promise is a scholarship for each Kalamazoo Public School's resident graduate that provides up to 100% tuition for post-secondary education.

#4. You'd better love dogs.

Dogs available for adoption in Kalamazoo SPCA of Southwest Michigan loading...

Kalamazoo is an incredible dog-friendly community. There are many trails for dog walking and dog-friendly bars and restaurants like HopCat and Green Door Distillery. Not to mention, Kalamazoo has the largest no-kill animal shelter in the state of Michigan.

#5. Food Trucks make life here too delicious and convenient.

food truck, Kalamazoo, Southwest Michigan Photo by Anderson Schmig on Unsplash loading...

West Michigan is covered in Food Truck Rallies. The Kalamazoo Food Truck Rally is a staple in Kalamazoo every Summer.

#6. Beer!

Bell's Eccentric Cafe Google Street View loading...

There are at least a dozen local breweries in the Celery City. Kalamazoo is well known around the state for the Beer Exchange and nationally known for Oberon from Bell's Brewery.

#7. You might get the munchies.

cannabis dispensary Getty Images loading...

There are 21 recreational cannabis dispensaries in Kalamazoo, according to MichiganCannabis.org. Kalamazoo has the most dispensaries per capita in the state. Overall, the only city that has more is Ann Arbor.

#8. Too much art.

Google Street View Google Street View loading...

From the Kalamazoo Institute of Art and Kalamazoo Art Hop to Miller Auditorium and the Kalamazoo Civic Theatre, there's almost too much to do for a true art lover.

#9. Big city benefits with a small-town lifestyle.

Photo by Saad Chaudhry Unsplash Photo by Saad Chaudhry Unsplash loading...

When you're done watching the deer, wild turkey, and squirrels wander around your yard like you're in a Disney movie, you can make the 5-minute drive to a grocery store, movie theater, or fast food restaurant.

#10. Get used to not getting stuck in traffic.

Photo by shubham dodiya on Unsplash Photo by shubham dodiya on Unsplash loading...

Kalamazoo doesn't have much of a commute compared to the rest of the U.S., according to Realestate.USNews.com,

Kalamazoo's commute is 6.5 minutes less than the National Average

If you think we missed a highlight of living in Kalamazoo, please let us know in the comments.

Unique Kalamazoo Dome Home For Sale A monolithic dome home has hit the market in Kalamazoo for $1,900,000

The 3- bed, 2.5-bath, 6,347 square foot house boasts light filled rooms, soaring ceilings, and a very unique look. Folks online are comparing it to everything from a cluster of onions to big mash of mushrooms.

Take a look! Gallery Credit: Janna