I will always be amazed by kids who have enough vision and motivation to accomplish amazing things at young ages.

Here in Kalamazoo, a 5th-grade boy named John Bolden II is getting ready to publish his very first book covering, of all things, the world of coding.

Read more: Detroit Boy, Not Even 10-Years-Old, Just Published His 2nd Book

The book, titled John B. and the Wonderful World of Coding, is set to be released in July of this year.

About the Book

Whether you're using your cell phone, your laptop, driving a smart car, or using a tablet, we, as humans, rely on coding to communicate with technology.

It's a kind of language that instructs computing systems what to do. Like a manual, of sorts. And, since this kind of technology isn't going anywhere anytime soon, the world of coding is growing and expanding leading many to pick careers that focus on the world of coding.

Get our free mobile app

John B. and the Wonderful World of Coding introduces this language to fellow students through an easy-to-understand book.

Via/ John Bolden Via/ John Bolden loading...

The book, just over 100 pages long, is suggested for kids ages 7-12 or 2nd - 5th grade. It includes Dolch sight words along with coding concepts, terminology, and fun facts.

It sounds like an easy way for those who might be showing an interest in coding, even at an early age, to explore their interest even further. Who knows? Their interest just may lead them to a long-lasting career.

Related: In the Vicksburg Area? Be on the Lookout for This Mobile Library

According to his website, young John Bolden II,

is an innovative and highly creative 11-year-old, he is a full-time student, budding author, and kidpreneur in the city of Kalamazoo, Michigan. In addition to his passion for coding, John enjoys working with his hands, playing sports, and spending quality time with his family.

No doubt, with this kind of accomplishment at such a young age, John has a very bright future ahead of him.

There is a book launch you can attend should you be interested. It'll be hosted in-person and virtually on Tuesday, July 11th at 7:30 pm. Learn more and RSVP here.

7 Times Michigan Kids Accidentally Cost Their Parents A Lot of Money Whoops! Whether with unintentional purchases or silly accidents, these kids accidentally cose their parents a lot of money