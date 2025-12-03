Shoppers in Kalamazoo, Michigan learn of a new payment option when it comes to groceries. Did you know about this perk offered by some insurance companies?

Considering all the back and forth with the pause on federal food assistance programs like SNAP during the government shutdown, it's nice to know this is an option for certain Medicare/Medicaid users.

Here's what we know so far:

As a 36-year-old adult with type 1 diabetes, I’m at the doctor far more often than I’d care to be. Since being diagnosed at 30, I’ve gotten a crash course in the confusing world of insurance and healthcare. It’s truly mind-boggling how insurance works-- or doesn’t work at all.

And of course, they like that we're confused and want us to stay that way!

I've heard of Flex Savings Accounts (FSA) and Health Spending Accounts (HSA), which allow you to pay for certain medically necessary items such as contacts, co-pays, and tampons, but I recently learned certain Medicare/Medicaid plans allow you to pay for groceries with your insurance card.

I had no idea that was even an option, and I’m guessing a lot of Michiganders didn’t know either.

I was only alerted to this news when the fine folks over at Midtown Fresh Market in downtown Kalamazoo posted news on social media that they are now accepting certain insurance cards as payment,

We now [accept] United Health Care cards to pay for your groceries, this is a Medicaid/Medicare benefit...Any further questions regarding this card I would encourage you to reach out to United Health Care directly to get more clarification. Midtown Fresh Market just wants to let everyone know this card is now accepted at our locations.

Of course, this perk varies by provider and plan, so you'll need to contact your own insurance provider for your specific case, but I hope more folks are able to take advantage of benefits like this. It could be extra helpful, especially around the holidays when we're already stretched pretty thin.

