There's a lot to be said for the Kalamazoo Growlers' guts this season. First place headed into the midway point, securing their spot in the Playoffs, no matter what. Then, a slump that sent them down to the low spot in the division, and the lowest seeded team in the Northwoods League Playoffs.

All the more motivation for them to win it all (which they did), and let the WHOLE league know who they are!

Get our free mobile app

It started with the team's first ever playoff home at Homer Stryker Field.

A subtle acknowledgement that the

Then came game 2...

...and that's all she wrote.

Fans of the Growlers were quick to bring up a tweet from the Pit Spitters own feed...

Yep. That's a team with NOTHING to lose... and they WOULDN'T!

A single-elimination game against the Rapids finished something like this...

(Well... Northwood League Championship bound at least.)

Now, you can re-live the Championship Game inning-by-inning with our Championship story, but ultimately, it came down to one moment...

And THERE IT IS!!!! Your

At least one team in the league was a bit salty, but... of course we had an answer for them...

And don't worry, the

FRESCAS FOR EVERYONE!!!!

Congratulations to the Growlers!