Despite it still being October as I type this, the truth of the matter is, the gift-giving season will quickly be upon us.

I don't know about you, but I get incredibly stressed when it comes to finding the "right" gifts for my friends and family. I want to buy them something they'll love but also something they'll actually use, you know?

However, if you have a friend that's especially into the devil's lettuce, mary jane, marijuana, if you will, I just stumbled upon an Etsy shop that has the perfect gift just for them.

SydsStitch, as the shop is called on Etsy, sells hand-embroidered hoops, rugs, stickers, and more. They also have an entire category dedicated to Cannabis which, since they're based in Kalamazoo, makes sense. We seem to be the dispensary capital of Michigan (along with Battle Creek):

Here are a few of my favorites I spotted while browsing SydsStitch's store:

1. For Your Holiday Tree

Because what's better than decorating your favorite holiday tree with another favorite plant? Find this gift here.

2. Sticking with the Holiday Theme

Happy Holi-blaze versus Holidays. Very clever. Buy it here.

3. A Rug

The rug is non-slip and hand-tufted. Find it here.

4. The Weed Beanie

Just in time for the chilly weather, your weed-loving friend can let everyone know how much they support the use of marijuana with this hand-stitched beanie. See the varieties here.

5. A Sticker

A hand holding a freshly-packed bowl. You have at least one friend that will slap this on their Hydroflask as soon as you give it to them. Find it here.

Yes, SydsStitch has other items that aren't Cannabis related. Browse their full store here.

Do the people on your list need a different kind of stress reliever? Check out these Michigan-themed coloring books:

