Kalamazoo Diner Serving Free Dinner on Christmas Day

Christmas is a time for getting together with family, giving and receiving gifts, and of course the holiday food. While most of us have the luxury of being able to enjoy all of those things this time of year, many are struggling to put gifts under the tree and food on the table. But, one local diner in Kalamazoo is making sure that everyone enjoys a holiday meal this Christmas.

Kalamazoo Restaurant's Tradition of Serving the Community for the Holidays

And this isn't the fist time this year that this restaurant has served those in need over a holiday season. Berries Pancake House in Downtown Kalamazoo also kept their decades-long tradition of serving a free Thanksgiving dinner to the community. The annual Thanksgiving event has served thousands of meals since 1977. According to WMMT, Berries Pancake House carries on the tradition from its predecessors, Theo and Stacy's. Berries Pancake House opened its downtown location in June 2023.

Berries Pancake House Offers Free Christmas Dinner

Berries Pancake House is continuing the tradition of serving those in the Kalamazoo community for Christmas as well. Helping those in need of a warm meal and a cozy, holiday atmosphere is what Christmas is all about. Berries Pancake House is located on 234 W. Michigan Avenue in Kalamazoo, MI. Christmas dinner will only be served at this downtown location of Berries Pancake House. There is no reservation needed and those who are interested will be able to dine in at the restaurant on Christmas day from 11a.m.-2 p.m.

