Kalamazoo Could Remain Below Freezing for Next 2 Weeks

How cold is going to get in Southwest Michigan and for how long?

Michiganders are no strangers to cold winters. They call Michigan a Winter Wonderland for a reason. However, having experienced the cold many times doesn't make going to work and/or school in frigid temps any easier. The high temps in Southwest Michigan are forecasted to be 32° or colder for at least the next 14 days.

The extended forecast from Weather.com shows consistently cold temps in the Southwest Michigan area in the near future. Let's take a look at the temp highlights, or... lowlights, over the next two weeks. The highs and lows featured below are as of 6:15 a.m. on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

The dip below freezing will likely begin Wednesday afternoon around 4 or 5 p.m. Then we can expect to maybe make it to the freezing mark Thursday and Friday.

After the 27th, we'll likely see highs in the teens to the 20s for at least the next 12 days. The Kalamazoo area is expected to feel its coldest day on Friday, February 3.

We are currently expecting at least 14 straight days of freezing our butts off.

This cold snap could last even longer. We don't have reliable numbers beyond February 8 yet. We'll keep you updated.

Stay warm out there.

