Someone in Kalamazoo Just Won $5.46 Million. Was It You?

The sweet smell of Spring is in the air after what felt like a very long winter. There are a couple of very lucky people in Southwest Michigan celebrating more than warm weather right now.

Just a couple of days ago, we brought you the story of a Van Buren County man who "mistakenly" won a million dollars and buried his winning lottery ticket until he got the ticket verified. Tap here for that full story.

Now it seems, Kalamazoo County may have a new millionaire. The Michigan Lottery reports that a winning lottery ticket was purchased at a Kalamazoo gas station. The Michigan Lottery's 'Lotto 47' winning ticket that was worth 5.46 million dollars was purchased at the Speedway gas station at 3908 South Westnedge Avenue.

This gas station is full of luck. But not always good luck. This is the same Speedway gas station that had a car crash into the pumps in March.

Date Drawn: Wednesday, April 23rd

Wednesday, April 23rd Lottery Ticket: Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47

Michigan Lottery's Lotto 47 Winning Number: 13-25-30-35-38-46

13-25-30-35-38-46 Ticket Purchase Location: Speedway gas station at 3908 South Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo

Speedway gas station at 3908 South Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo Contact: Michigan Lottery’s Player Relations division at 1-844-917-6325

If you think you have the winning ticket, you are asked to contact the Michigan Lottery at the number above. All Michigan Lottery winners have exactly one year from the date of the drawing to claim their prize before the money gets deposited into the School Aid Fund.

Congrats...whoever you are. I hope you check your ticket soon. That is some crazy life-changing money.

