Downtown Kalamazoo has finally made the announcement that lovers of Christmas have been waiting for. The tree lighting ceremony in Bronson Park will be held on Friday, November 26th, the day after Thanksgiving, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. This is refreshing news to go along with the 2021 Kalamazoo Holiday Parade returning as well. The parade will be at 11a.m. on Saturday, November 20th. The downtown Kalamazoo parade route will remain the same from years past. This year there will be two prizes for best entry, from a non-profit and from a business:

Save the date for this year’s Tree Lighting Ceremony in Bronson Park! We will be lighting up Bronson Park and kicking off the holiday season in Kalamazoo. Attendees should remain cautious and follow CDC and local health official guidelines to protect themselves and the community from COVID-19. More information coming soon!

This also comes as a relief because earlier in the year, there were quite a few Downtown Kalamazoo businesses who were concerned back in July that the parade and the Holly Jolly Trolley would be cancelled amidst the pandemic, however that proved to not be the case, as Downtown Kalamazoo Partnership's President, Andrew Haan stated to WWMT:

In the midst of a global pandemic, all downtown programming continues to be developed with careful consideration. We have not finalized any decisions around holiday programming. We are continuing to review options for engaging and impactful winter and holiday programming in downtown. We look forward to announcing plans in August.

For now, let's get ready by enjoying Bronson park's lights from last year...