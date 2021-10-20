What You Can Expect at K-Wings Home Opener and Orange Ice 2021

Hockey is coming out of the pandemic penalty box with the K-Wings Home Opener and Orange Ice.

The Kalamazoo Wings will be making up for lost time after missing a year on the ice. Saturday, October 23rd at 7 P.M. the K-Wings will take on their rivals the Toledo Walleye. First 1,000 fans through door 7 grab a K-wings 21-22 magnetic schedule, K-Wings branded mask, and hand sanitizer. The K-Wings will also honor healthcare workers with their "Salute to Scrubs." Healthcare workers have endured the worst of the worst over the last year and a half. The Kalamazoo Wings organization wants to show them some love and appreciation while they enjoy some hockey.

One of the most popular games of the year at Wings Event Center is clearly Orange Ice. Come celebrate Halloween with the K-Wings. Wearing your costume isn't required but it's encouraged. In fact, there will be a costume contest for kids and adults. You may win a $100 Meijer gift card. The K-Wings will be playing in special Ghostbusters-themed jerseys which will be auctioned off after the game.

Home Opener - Saturday, October 23rd.

4:30 P.M. - Fan Fest begins

7 P.M. - Puck Drops

$2 Friday - Friday, October 29th.

$2 beers, sodas and hot dogs.

Puck drops at 7 PM vs Cincinnati Cyclones.

Get our free mobile app

Orange Ice Game - Saturday, October 30th.

Puck drops at 7 P.M. vs the Fort Wayne Komets.

Costume Contest on the ice in between periods.

Special Ghostbusters-theme K-Wings jersey auction after the game.

All The 2021 Kalamazoo Area Halloween Trunk or Treat Events