Yumburger, chickenjoy, and jolly spaghetti are on the menu at Jollibee. The Philippines' fast-food chain is opening in Detroit- when will more come to Michigan?

"Mabuhay" is a Filipino greeting used to express good wishes; essentially it means "long live!" That salutation is on the Facebook page of Jollibee, the Philippines' largest fast food chain. How did I end up down this internet rabbit hole? They are coming to Michigan!

Jollibee has embarked on an aggressive international expansion plan, with plans for more than 270 international branches in the United States, Canada, Hong Kong, Macau, Brunei, Vietnam, Singapore, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, Italy, and in the United Kingdom. The first Jollibee in Michigan will be opening in the metro Detroit suburb of Sterling Heights.

I'm not a fan of fast food, but do like to be adventurous in my food choices. Like you, I was also curious as to what might be on the menu at a Filipino fast food place. It looks like the typical fare, but I love the names: you can order a yumburger, chickenjoy, or jolly spaghetti. What makes the spaghetti jolly is a sweet sauce, ham, and hot dog on top. Oh, and the desserts look incredible- I can't wait to try the choco hazelnut sundae.

In the meantime, if you're hungry for Filipino food, try the take-out service at Tienda Guatemalteca supermarket on S Burdick in Kalamazoo. You could road-trip to Mabuhay Ethnic Foods in Berrien Springs for the Filipino restaurant experience, or head to one of the three Jollibee's in the Chicagoland area.

Masarap!

MORE TO EXPLORE: Michigan Restaurants Featured On The Food Network