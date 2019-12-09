The Original Jason Will Be In Kalamazoo This Weekend

I know Halloween is over but it's hard not to get excited about the original Jason Voorhees actor, Ari Lehman, teaming up with Jester's Quarters Tattoo Shop in Kalamazoo. He'll be in town all weekend. Lehman played the role of a child Jason Voorhees in Friday the 13th, appearing in Pamela Voorhees's flashback. December 14th and 15th The Jester's Quarters will have Jason Voorhees ( Ari Lehman ) In the shop all day for meet, greet, autographs and tattoos. The event will start at 11 a.m. until 10 p.m. and then continuing after at the Lamplighter Bar & Grill for a huge performance by his band FIRST JASON. Tickets and more available at www.thejestersquarters.com .

There are special packages involved in this rare appearance. An autograph tattoo meet w/ greet photo is $75. Autograph and Image tattoo with m&g is $125. Autograph and hand drawn image drawn by Ari and m&g is $175. A simple autograph on a 8x10 and a selfie with Ari Lehman is $30 or 3 for $50. Have fun meeting the original slasher this weekend.