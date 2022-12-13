Elder Millennials and beyond, let's goooo!

It's been about four years since the last Janet Jackson tour in North America but, on December 12th, 2022, it was officially announced that she is returning to the road with special guest, Ludacris:

As announced by Live Nation, her tour is kicking off in Florida in April of 2023. The "Together Again" tour will,

offer everyone the long-awaited chance to reunite with Ms. Jackson in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment and spotlight the milestones for two of Jackson’s most critically acclaimed albums – 25 years of “The Velvet Rope”, and 30 years of “janet”, featuring her biggest chart-topping hits, plus new music.

Is She Coming to Michigan?

Janet is making one stop in Michigan in Detroit, as expected. She'll be stopping at the Little Caesars Arena on Wednesday, May 24.

As far as the surrounding states go, she will be stopping in Chicago, IL, Noblesville, IN, and Milwaukee, WI all within the month of May. You can see all of her tour dates here.

Tell Me About the Tickets

Tickets will be available to the general public on Friday, December 16 at 11 a.m. There are a few VIP types of presales that are starting today, December 13. All tickets are being sold on Ticketmaster.

I'm sure you're a bit wary of Ticketmaster given the debacle that occurred with the sale of Taylor Swift's tickets. Hopefully, they won't experience the same kinds of issues.

As far as ticket prices are concerned, since they've yet to go on sale to the public, that information has yet to be revealed. But, I'm crossing my fingers that they've kept them reasonably priced (pretty much begging as a millennial trying to survive in this economy).

I'm sure we will all be dancing and singing along to some of our favorites. However, Janet has hinted that she's working on new music with no official release date given. Maybe we'll see some new music on this tour, too.

With Ludacris as an opener, this is bound to be an incredible experience.

Famous Celebrities You Might Not Know Are From Michigan You will definitely recognize these names and faces, but might be surprised to find out they're from Michigan.