Jack-O’-Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids This Fall

Spooky season is nearly upon us!

Get our free mobile app

(Some might argue it's already here, but hey, I'm holding onto summer for as long as possible! I mean, it is going to be in the 80s in West Michigan this weekend...)

Pumpkin spice may already be everywhere, but the first official first day of fall is Sept. 22, and not long after that, we'll be able to enjoy a fun Halloween experience in GR!

Jack-O-'Lantern World Coming to Grand Rapids Fall 2022

According to GRKids.com, Jack-O'-Lantern World is coming to Grand Rapids this fall!

This is the second year for the event, which began in the Chicago area and has now expanded to four cities - including GR!

Jack-O'-Lantern World is described as "an amazing trail filled with thousands of jack-o'-lanterns hand-carved by over 50 artisans" at Millennium Park Sept. 29 through Oct. 30, 2022.

Jack O'Lantern World, Facebook Jack O'Lantern World, Facebook loading...

Guests can take in a whimsical celebration of art, nature, and fall on the 3/4 mile walk through 17 immersive worlds of carved pumpkins.

Organizers say,

We seek to amaze, create joy and bring the community together around tradition.

There will also be food trucks and beverages (alcoholic and non) on site. Which food trucks will be at Jack-O'-Lantern World have yet to be announced, but check back to their website for more info.

Oooh - sounds like a fun fall activity with the kids and also without the kiddos, for date night!

How Much Does Jack-O'-Lantern World Cost?

Depending on which day you go, prices range from $14-$16 for kids ages 3-12 and $20-$24 for adults.

Organizers say there are limited tickets per time slot and they will most likely sell out.

Tickets must be purchased online, though they are not on sale quite yet. Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 20 at noon here.

Top 8 Apple Orchards Near Grand Rapids It's apple-picking time! Where's your favorite farm to visit for fall activities? According to Yelp , these are the top eight orchards near Grand Rapids to pick up apples, and maybe even go on a hayride, visit a corn maze, and snack on delicious cider donuts!