It’s Illegal To Mow Your Lawn In Michigan Outside Of These Hours

With Spring officially starting in Michigan, we can finally look forward to warmer months and enjoying more outdoor activities. And many Michiganders are now trading in the snow shoveling for mowing the lawn. While we can't always predict the exact time we'll be doing lawn maintenance, you could be operating your lawnmower during hours that can get you fined in the Great Lakes state.

What Hours Can You Legally Mow Your Lawn In Michigan?

It's no surprise that lawnmowers are noisy. While it's not expected that people will 'quietly' mow their lawns, operating a lawn mower outside of certain hours could be a noise violation and get you in trouble through complaints, violations, and fines. Noise ordinances vary across the state and that's where we must be mindful in Michigan when mowing the lawn.

Local ordinances in Michigan set their curfews and often vary from each other. However, each ordinance defines excessive noise as violating the comfort and health of others nearby. This includes late-night partying, construction at inappropriate times, and noise produced by tools related to the maintenance of homes and grounds including lawnmowers.

It could be legal to mow as early as 7 am or as late as 10 pm but not everyone is an early riser or late sleeper. Quiet hours are usually between 7 am and 10 pm during weekdays and on weekends, between 8 am and 9 pm. Being mindful of our neighbors and communicating with them is key and checking your city's noise ordinance is also a good idea to be on the safe side.

